Watch Live: President Biden comments on Maui wildfires as more than 1,000 people remain missing

President Biden on Tuesday is speaking in Milwaukee, where he is expected to address the deadly wildfires on Maui that have left at least 99 dead and the historic town of Lahaina destroyed.

Mr. Biden has been on vacation in Rehoboth, Delaware, and has not yet publicly commented on the disaster. He returned to the White House on Monday and headed to Milwaukee on Tuesday where he will tour Ingeteam, Inc., a clean energy company, and talk about his economic plan. He will return to the White House later Tuesday.

The death toll in Maui is expected to continue to rise as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Monday that search crews could recover "10 to 20 people" a day going forward, and Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said that 25% of the area had been searched as of Monday night.

While much of the focus has been on Lahaina, fires continue to burn in the Upcountry region of Maui. In the Upcountry town of Kula, located just 25 miles east of the Lahaina disaster, firefighters on Tuesday were battling smaller blazes, which have ravaged approximately 700 acres and claimed 19 homes.

How to watch Biden's comments on Maui wildfires