Tiger Woods celebrates 2019 Masters win — by giving son massive hug

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods made a stunning comeback Sunday, nabbing his fifth Masters title. As he walked off the green following the win, the athlete celebrated in an exceptionally heartwarming way — by giving his son Charlie Axel Woods a huge hug.

Woods' victory in Augusta, Georgia, marks his first green jacket since 2005 — four years before Charlie was born to then-wife and model Elin Nordegren in 2009. The former couple also share daughter Sam Alexis Woods, born in 2007. His children, mother Kultida Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were all in attendance Sunday, and received hugs after the win — but it was the touching moment with Charlie that caught the world's attention.

Video captured Woods heading toward his son, who then ran to meet him, and joyously picking him up as both smile. "To have my kids there, it's come full circle. My dad was here in '97, and now I'm the dad with two kids there," Woods, 43, said after the round.

A moment between a father and a son.#themasters pic.twitter.com/Ft0ta2mD5o — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

The sweet moment reminded many of the father-son hug Tiger shared with his own dad, Earl Woods, after winning his first Masters in 1997 at age 21, the youngest champion ever. His father died in 2006 at age 74.

Before Sunday, Woods hadn't won a major in more than a decade, having last captured the U.S. Open in 2008. Tiger's 11-year drought between majors was tied for the longest drought ever. The star's comeback, after scandal and injuries threw off his game, is being touted as arguably the greatest career comeback in the history of golf.

Woods shot a final round score of 70 to finish 13-under par. He has now earned 15 career major titles, just three behind all-time leader Jack Nicklaus.