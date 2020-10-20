Watch live: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gives COVID-19 update

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is giving a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, a day after the state reported 828 new cases.

As of mid-last week, a total of 63 communities in the state, including Boston, were considered high risk for virus infections, up from 40 a week before. The designation is based on average daily cases per 100,000 residents, CBS Boston reported. High risk communities are those with over 8 cases per 100,000 residents during the last 14 days.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said late last week that officials are now giving "special attention" to gatherings and house parties "that are putting other people at risk," as the city sees an uptick in coronavirus cases.

"We are tracing locations where house parties continue to happen," Walsh said, adding they are working with Boston's Inspectional Services department "to curtail these events."

Roughly half of new cases in the city continue to be in people who are under 30, said Walsh, who advised people to "get on Zoom" and socialize digitally.