Watch live: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives COVID-19 update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to give a COVID-19 update on Thursday as Massachusetts continues to see more coronavirus cases. A total of 63 communities in the state are now considered high risk for virus infections, up from 40 a weeks ago.

The designation is based on average daily cases per 100,000 residents, CBS Boston reports. High risk communities are those with over 8 cases per 100,000 residents during the last 14 days.

How to watch Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's COVID-19 update

What: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh holds press conference

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh holds press conference Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Thursday, October 15, 2020 Time: 12: 30 p.m. ET

12: 30 p.m. ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Online Stream: Live on CBSN Boston in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The new data was released by the state on Wednesday. Cities and towns across Massachusetts have been designated as higher risk, moderate risk or lower risk communities. Communities with less than 5 cases are not given a designation.

While some areas have seen a rise in cases, however, others have seen the situation improve since last week's report. Avon, Dracut, Dudley and Southbridge came out of the red zone.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, 78% of communities have either seen improvement or no change in their average daily case numbers compared to the previous two-week period.

The state has seen nearly 9,430 deaths due to the virus and over 138,000 cases, according to state data.

Contributing: The Associated Press