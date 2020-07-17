Here are the major retailers requiring customers to wear face masks

As Americans struggle with what health officials say is one of the easiest ways of corralling the coronavirus, more and more major retailers are now telling shoppers they'll have to wear a face mask or consider other options like curbside pickup.

Walmart, Target and CVS are among those enacting policies requiring that customers join their employees in having to wear a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which is surging in many parts of the country and has killed more than 141,000 Americans.

The practice advocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in wide use in other nations contending with the pandemic, but has proved particularly difficult to enforce in the U.S., where being told to wear a mask is viewed as an affront to personal freedom by some Americans.

Still, the country's struggle to contain the virus has more state and local governments enacting mask rules, and the National Retail Federation expressing hope that Walmart joining the effort would be a "tipping point in this public health debate" since Walmart is the country's largest retailer, with nearly 4,800 stores in the U.S. and more than $514 billion in total revenue last year.

The trade group urged other retailers to follow suit, citing health risks to retail workers from customers who do not wear masks. "Workers serving customers should not have to make a critical decision as to whether they should risk exposure to infection or lose their jobs because a minority of people refuse to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus," the group said in a statement.

Here's a rundown of retailers telling customers to mask up or consider other means of shopping: