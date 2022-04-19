Do you have to wear a mask on your next flight? These airlines are dropping mask mandates

In the wake of a judge's ruling Monday that struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's transit masking rules, major U.S. airlines have made mask-wearing optional for both passengers and employees. Though customers are free to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so, passengers will not be required to mask up on many carriers for the first time in years.

Here are some of the airlines that no longer require masking. For regional airlines, you should check your carrier's website before heading to the airport.

Masks optional:

This doesn't mean you'll never have to wear a mask at the airport. Many of the airlines note that while their new policies apply on all domestic flights, masks may still be required to fly to some international destinations. And some airports, like Philadelphia International Airport, still require masks inside their terminals before you fly.

For ground travel, the rules are a bit more complicated. Masks are no longer required on Amtrak and on some subways, but transit systems in many cities — including New York, Chicago and San Francisco — still require them.