Police: "Multiple victims" in Maryland shooting

PERRYMAN, Md. -- Authorities are responding after reports of shots fired in Harford County, Maryland, just south of Aberdeen, CBS Baltimore reports.

Multiple people were shot, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. Police said in a tweet there were "multiple victims."

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it a "horrific shooting."

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

The call came at 9:09 a.m. Witnesses said they were seeing multiple police departments and ambulances responding.

The ATF and FBI were also responding.

Colleen Hendrickson lives and works nearby, and she thought it was a normal day while heading to catch the bus and head to work, but then someone warned her there was an active shooting nearby.

"It's mostly warehouses in the area," she said. "It's usually just a really sleepy place."

Authorities asked that people avoid the area. Flares were set up and crime tape marked an area that was closed.

Road block Harford County mass shooting @wjz pic.twitter.com/aNzNMfcFzX — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 20, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.