Democrat Mary Peltola launches Alaska Senate bid challenging GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan

Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is launching a Senate bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska.

Peltola, who represented Alaska as its at-large member in the House until last year, announced her Senate campaign in a video released Monday morning.

"Systemic change is the only way to bring down grocery costs, save our fisheries, lower energy prices and build new housing Alaskans can afford," she said. "No one from the Lower 48 is coming to save us, but I know this in my bones, there is no group of people more ready to save ourselves than Alaskans."

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, became the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress when she won special and regular elections in 2022. In 2024, she lost her seat to Republican Nick Begich. Alaska has only one representative in the House, meaning it has more U.S. senators than House members.

Peltola, 52, is a mother of seven and a grandmother. Her husband, Eugene Peltola Jr., died in 2023 after a plane crash in Alaska.

Sullivan, 61, has been a U.S. senator for Alaska since 2015. In 2020, he defeated his Democratic opponent, Al Gross, by more than 12 points. Moderate GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the other U.S. senator representing Alaska.

Democrats have an uphill battle in the midterm elections for the U.S. Senate. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority currently.