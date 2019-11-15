Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" crowned song of the decade

Mark Ronson's hit, "Uptown Funk," has danced it's way to the top of Billboard's list for song of the decade. Featuring Bruno Mars, the catchy song dominated the charts for 14 weeks in 2015.

Though Ronson has produced many chart-climbing hits including Amy Winehouse's "Rehab", "Uptown Funk" brought the Grammy Award-winning producer to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time as a credited artist.

LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem" claimed the second spot on the list which ranks the most popular music in the United States from December 5, 2009, through September 28, 2019. The 2011 single led Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six weeks, while Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit "Shape of you" rounds out the top three.

The decade was marked by an "ever-evolving technological landscape," according to Billboard. In 2010, the Billboard Hot 100 ranked songs based on a blend of download sales and radio airplay. However, by March 2012, as streaming popularized, streaming was added to the chart's data feed.

K-pop singer PSY's contagious hit, "Gangnam Style" claimed the top spot for 2010s Streaming Songs chart, while Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" topped the Radio Songs decade-end chart.

Here's Billboard's Hot 100 top ten songs of the decade: