Mark Hurd, Oracle CEO, dies at 62

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died, the technology company said Friday. He was 62.

Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not disclose a cause of death in an announcement by Oracle founder and chairman Larry Ellison. 

Hurd led two high-profile Silicon Valley companies, Oracle and computer maker Hewlett-Packard. He took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for health reasons. Ellison said at the time that he and co-CEO Safra Catz would take over his responsibilities.

Ellison said he will miss his "close and irreplaceable friend."

Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. 

