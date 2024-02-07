U.S. military helicopter carrying 5 Marines goes missing in Southern California

A U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was due to land in California has gone missing, authorities said Wednesday. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told CBS News it deployed search-and-rescue units to look for the missing Marine Corps helicopter.

The Super Stallion helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Tuesday when it was reported overdue, the Marine Corps said in a statement to CBS News.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.