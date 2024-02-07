Watch CBS News
U.S. military helicopter carrying 5 Marines goes missing in Southern California

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was due to land in California has gone missing, authorities said Wednesday. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told CBS News it deployed search-and-rescue units to look for the missing Marine Corps helicopter.

The Super Stallion helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Tuesday when it was reported overdue, the Marine Corps said in a statement to CBS News.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.    

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 9:37 AM EST

