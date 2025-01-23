Rubio's first trip could include stop in Panama, sources say

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to travel to Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and other Central American and Caribbean nations in the coming weeks, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

The trip, expected to be his first overseas as the top U.S. envoy, is poised to include a stop in Panama to meet with leaders there as President Trump is calling for the U.S. to retake operational control of the Panama Canal. His stops in other Central American counties are likely to focus on establishing formal agreements with those countries to take back nationals deported from the U.S. as part of new Trump administration immigration policy that is expected to result in a significant uptick in deportations. Several Latin American governments, including Guatemala, have signaled they are open to establish new agreements.

Rubio's confirmation this week as the first Latino Secretary of State has been closely tracked across the hemisphere by governments intrigued by his ascension and eager to earn more attention from American officials, especially its top diplomat with a personal connection to the region and a long work history of public criticism towards communist and socialist governments.

One person familiar with the planning, granted anonymity to speak candidly about ongoing planning, said Rubio "is probably coming not next week but the first week of February."

Marco Rubio testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 15, 2025. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The government of Panama has not announced any expected visit but its president has issued sharply-worded statements ahead of and on Inauguration Day refuting President Trump's claim that China is now controlling the Panama Canal. He vowed the key transit point would stay under Panamanian control and the U.S. would not retake it.

The trip to Panama comes as Mr. Trump said in his inaugural address that former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, "foolishly" returned control of the Canal to Panama.

"We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made," Mr. Trump said. "And Panama's promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated. American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy. And above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back."

In addition to the Panama comments, migration from Central America is a high priority for the Trump administration and Mr. Trump has already signed executive actions laying down the groundwork for his large-scale deportation plan and designating cartels and gangs as terrorist groups.

National security adviser Mike Waltz said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that the Trump administration will be "going after criminal gangs that are terrorizing our cities," specifically citing MS-13 and Tren De Aragua. Venezuela will not take deportees who are members of Tren De Aragua, and Waltz said the Trump administration is talking to third countries about admitting them.