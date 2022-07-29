Watch CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 31, 2022: Manchin, Toomey, Kashkari, Salvanto, Costa, Khalid, Martin, Ponnuru

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Senator Joe Manchin – (D) West Virginia

  • Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania

  • Neel Kashkari – president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Introducing the 2022 CBS News Midterms Battleground Tracker with:

  • Anthony Salvanto – CBS News director of elections and surveys

Political panel with:

  • Robert Costa – CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent

  • Asma Khalid – NPR White House correspondent

  • Jonathan Martin – The New York Times national political correspondent

  • Ramesh Ponnuru – editor of the National Review

  • Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022

First published on July 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

