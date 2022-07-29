This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 31, 2022: Manchin, Toomey, Kashkari, Salvanto, Costa, Khalid, Martin, Ponnuru
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Senator Joe Manchin – (D) West Virginia
Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania
Neel Kashkari – president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Introducing the 2022 CBS News Midterms Battleground Tracker with:
Anthony Salvanto – CBS News director of elections and surveys
Political panel with:
Robert Costa – CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent
Asma Khalid – NPR White House correspondent
Jonathan Martin – The New York Times national political correspondent
Ramesh Ponnuru – editor of the National Review
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
for more features.