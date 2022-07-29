This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 31, 2022: Manchin, Toomey, Kashkari, Salvanto, Costa, Khalid, Martin, Ponnuru

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Senator Joe Manchin – (D) West Virginia

Senator Pat Toomey – (R) Pennsylvania

Neel Kashkari – president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

Introducing the 2022 CBS News Midterms Battleground Tracker with:

Anthony Salvanto – CBS News director of elections and surveys

Political panel with:

Robert Costa – CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent

Asma Khalid – NPR White House correspondent

Jonathan Martin – The New York Times national political correspondent

Ramesh Ponnuru – editor of the National Review

