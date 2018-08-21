Madonna slammed for self-centered VMAs tribute to Aretha Franklin

At Monday night's MTV VMAs, Madonna appeared to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin before presenting the artist of the year award. The singer stood against a backdrop that featured the late Queen of Soul, and opened her monologue by saying, "Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life," then talked about her own career. She defended herself later and said her speech was not meant to be a tribute and that people were "quick to judge."

On Monday, Madonna said, "I left Detroit when I was 18, $35 in my pocket. My dream was to make it as a professional dancer. After years of struggling and being broke, I decided to go to audition for musical theater." She said that later, she had the chance to audition to be a backup singer for a French artist, but forgot to bring sheet music. Madonna even threw in her signature line and joked, "B***h, I'm Madonna."

She continued, "Fortunately one of my favorite albums was 'Lady Soul' by Aretha Franklin. I blurted out, 'You make me feel like a natural woman,' you know, by Aretha Franklin." Madonna said weeks later, one of the producers from the audition called her and said though she wasn't right for the job, they saw potential in her and wanted to bring her to Paris to meet famed songwriter and producer Giorgio Moroder. But Madonna said after spending time in Paris, she left because she wanted to write her own songs instead of following someone else's music.

The singer said, "None of this could have happened without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight ... Long live the queen." Other than that, Madonna did not discuss Franklin's career or legacy. She even closed off by sharing a memory of performing "Like A Virgin" as part of the original VMAs show in 1984 before presenting video of the year, which went to Camila Cabello for "Havana."

Viewers, including award-winning singer and actress Cynthia Erivo, were not amused. Many complained that both Madonna and MTV were disrespectful of Franklin.

Madonna makes the life and works of Aretha Franklin (Queen of soul), about herself and her rise to fame. Heart was nowhere to be found, ego and privilege reigned supreme. #VMAs https://t.co/ps98de9AKa — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) August 21, 2018

MADONNA: Here’s a story about my accomplishments and how amazing I am.

CROWD: Huh?

MADONNA: I could not have been as amazing as I am without Aretha Franklin.

CROWD: Ok?

MADONNA: When I performed at the first VMA’s, I messed up but then I got more famous.

*Gives award. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) August 21, 2018

Why in the world would any rational person care what #Madonna had to say about #ArethaFranklin ? One is the Queen Mother of Soul. The other, like the culture she has successfully used for fame, is wholly derivative of that Queen Mother and the people who produced her. — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) August 21, 2018

Is it just me or was madonna’s Aretha Franklin tribute speech at the #VMAS18 like allllll about her not really about Aretha at all?! 🤔🙄🤔 — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin's Tribute at the #VMAs:

1. Madonna talks about herself, at length, with Aretha as a footnote.

2. "Respect" is played at the very end.

3. A photo of Aretha with "1942-2018." Bro, what? Disrespectful. — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) August 21, 2018

nicki: harriet tubman wins queen of the week! kanye: yo nicki, imma let you finish, but slavery was a choice fam madonna: you know who else was a queen? aretha franklin. she reminds me of myself in so many ways. enough about her let me tell you more about myself 2018 is stupid — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) August 21, 2018

MTV: We'd like you to give a tribute to Aretha Franklin Madonna: Great, so this is how I got my career started... MTV: No, no, a tribute to Aretha Madonna: So I said "bitch, I'm Madonna" MTV: This isn't about you madge Madonna: Look at my African jewelry #VMAs — lgreene91 (@lgreene91) August 21, 2018

In response, Madonna wrote, "I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! ... Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge."

Monday's VMAs were surprisingly sparse in tributes to Franklin, who died Thursday. Few of the artists or presenters mentioned the legendary diva, nor did any performers sing her songs.