MacKenzie Scott says she's donated another $2.7 billion, condemns the wealth gap

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on Tuesday said she gave away another $2.74 billion of her massive fortune. In announcing the gifts to 286 organizations via a blog post, Scott blasted the wealth gap that she said has placed "disproportionate wealth" into a "small number of hands."

Scott said she and her charitable team are "attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change." Amazon.com's rapid growth has helped lift the fortunes of both Scott and Bezos, with her ex-husband's fortune of almost $200 billion making him the world's wealthiest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. MacKenzie Scott, ranked the 22nd wealthiest person, is worth almost $60 billion.

The gifts come after Scott in December announced she had given away $4.2 billion of her fortune to charities such as food banks and educational institutions, among others. Amazon.com's stock has soared during the pandemic as people shifted their purchases to the online retailer, while smaller businesses often struggled given pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions. Scott's wealth, like Bezos', is tied to the fortunes of the e-commerce company, whose shares have jumped more than 30% in the past year.

"Any wealth is a product of a collective effort that included them," Scott wrote in her blog post of people she says struggle daily against inequities. "The social structures that inflate wealth present obstacles to them. And despite those obstacles, they are providing solutions that benefit us all."

Scott said she wished the focus of her donations wouldn't be herself, but on the 286 groups to which she donated her $2.74 billion. She said she and her team spent the first quarter identifying "equity-oriented, non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected."

Those areas are:

Higher education

Organizations that bridge religious and ethnic divides

Arts and cultural institutions



Groups that empower women and girls

Groups that support community engagement

The 286 groups listed at the end of her blog post include nonprofits such as the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Indian College Fund, the Chinatown Community Development Center, El Paso Community College and Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico.