Lowe's stores closing in dozens of locations across U.S., Canada

Lowe's is pulling the plug on 51 underperforming stores across the U.S. and Canada. The move comes even amid a robust housing market that's boosted home improvement retailers, with Lowe's unable to keep pace with its bigger rival, Home Depot.

Lowe's, which operates 2,390 stores around the U.S., said Monday it would shut 20 stores in the U.S. and 31 in Canada "to focus on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio."

The company said this summer it would close its Orchard Supply Hardware chain, purchased in 2013 for $205 million. The retailer is in the process of closing 99 Orchard Supply stores, along with a distribution center.

Lowe's shares have risen nearly 4 percent this year.

All of the impacted Lowe's stores are expected to close by Feb. 1, and two New York city stores will close immediately, with their inventory moved to nearby locations, Lowe's said in a news release.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Most employees at the closing stores will be offered the chance to work at another location nearby, with the majority of the outlets set to close within 10 miles of another Lowe's store, the retailer said.

Here are the Lowe's stores that are closing:

U.S.

Alabama

Lowe's of Graysville, AL (Store #3039)

1100 Bankhead Hwy SW

Graysville, AL 35073

California

Lowe's of Aliso Viejo, CA (Store #1900)

26501 Aliso Creek Rd

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Lowe's of Irvine, CA (Store #769)

13300 Jamboree Rd

Irvine, CA 92602

Lowe's of South San Francisco, CA (Store #2452)

720 Dubuque Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Lowe's of Central San Jose, CA (Store 2842)

750 Newhall Dr

San Jose, CA 95110

Connecticut

Lowe's of Orange, CT (Store #621)

48 Boston Post Rd

Orange, CT 06477

Illinois

Lowe's of Granite City, IL (Store #3028)

1333 Schaefer Rd

Granite City, IL 62040

Lowe's of Gurnee, IL (Store #1829)

7735 Grand Ave

Gurnee, IL 60031

Indiana

Lowe's of Portage, IN (Store #1778)

6221 US Hwy 6

Portage, IN 46368

Louisiana

Lowe's of E. New Orleans, LA (Store #2690)

5770 Read Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70127

Massachusetts

Lowe's of Quincy, MA (Store #2267)

599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy

Quincy, MA 02169

Michigan

Lowe's of Burton, MI (Store #761)

4274 E Court St

Burton, MI 48509

Lowe's of Flint, MI (Store #669)

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd

Flint, MI 48532

Minnesota

Lowe's of Mankato, MN (Store #2855)

2015 Bassett Dr

Mankato, MN 56001

Missouri

Lowe's of Bridgeton, MO (Store #2299)

11974 Paul Mayer Ave

Bridgeton, MO 63044

Lowe's of Florissant, MO (Store #748)

3180 N Hwy 67

Florissant, MO 63033

New York

Lowe's of Manhattan – Upper West Side (Store #3292)

2008 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Lowe's of Manhattan – Chelsea (Store #3293)

635-641 6th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Pennsylvania

Lowe's of Shippensburg, PA (Store #2816)

250 South Conestoga Dr

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Texas

Lowe's of Irving, TX (Store #1811)

3500 W Airport Fwy

Irving, TX 75062

Canada

British Columbia

RONA Columbia Square (Store #61580)

105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister

Alberta

RONA Calgary (Douglasdale, Store #62520)

11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary

Reno-Depot Calgary West (Store #62880)

12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

Ontario

RONA Mississauga (Westdale Mall, Store #55430)

1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga

RONA Mississauga (Lakeshore, Store #55390)

1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga

RONA Sault Ste. Marie (Store #33640)

132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie

RONA Sudbury (Store #33020)

943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury

RONA Peterborough (Store #55520)

1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough

RONA Kingston (Bath Road, Store #55310)

1452 Bath Road, Kingston

RONA Lakefield (Store #33140)

178 Water Street, Lakefield

Lowe's North York – Centerpoint (Store #3320)

6600 Yonge Street, North York

Lowe's Sault Ste. Marie (Store #3276)

248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie

Québec

RONA Ste-Clotilde (Store #44000)

335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay

RONA Iberville (Store #44110)

870, boulevard d'Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

RONA L'Assomption (Store #44070)

723, boulevard L'Ange-Gardien, L'Assomption

RONA Granby Moeller (Store #44060)

788, rue Moeller, Grandby

RONA Ste-Rose (Store #44040)

134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval

RONA Rivière-des-Prairies (Store #43250)

9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal

RONA Rouyn-Noranda (Store #43270)

1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda

RONA Ange-Gardien (Store #43070)

194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien

RONA Saint-Elzéar (Store #43290)

100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar

Newfoundland

RONA Conception Bay South (Killigrews, Store #22040)

825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay

RONA Goulds (Store #22030)

53-59 Main Highway, Goulds

RONA St. John's (Topsail, Store #22010)

1297 Topsail Road, St. John's

RONA St. John's (O'Leary, Store #22070)

60 O'Leary Avenue, St. John's

RONA St. John's (Torbay, Store #22130)

710 Torbay Road, St. John's

RONA Bay Roberts (Store #22120)

239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts