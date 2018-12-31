Parkland dad tells Louis C.K. to come to his house to tell his "new pathetic jokes"

A father whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting massacre is slamming Louis C.K. after he seemingly made fun of the survivors and their push for stricter gun laws across the country.

Fred Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter Jaime was among the 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He criticized Louis C.K. on Twitter after leaked audio of the comedian's new standup routine surfaced online.

"To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday," Guttenberg tweeted. "Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?"

To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes? https://t.co/tZI9ThSciR — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 31, 2018

The audio supposedly was recorded on December 16 during a stand-up routine at the Governor's Comedy Club on New York's Long Island. It is unclear who recorded and leaked the audio.

"You're not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way," he said in the clip.

Kyra Parrow, a survivor of the shooting, also criticized the comedian on Monday: "Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence," she tweeted.

His new set also drew backlash for comments he made about gender identity and non-binary people. "They tell you what to call them. 'You should address me as they, them, because I identify as gender neutral.' Oh okay, okay. 'You should address me as there, because I identify as a location, and the location is your mother's c***,'" he said in the clip.

Last year, C.K. was added to the list of celebrity men accused of sexual misconduct. Five women came forward with allegations against him, which included that he masturbated in front of them and repeatedly asked one woman to watch. C.K. admitted the allegations were true, and apologized.

Director Judd Apatow tweeted the leaked standup is more a projection of the comedian's "pain and bitterness than anything else."

It’s not about the subject matter. You can make jokes about any topic. You can explore things deeply. But people want to know your point. They want to know if your heart is in the right place. His new point is more a projection of his pain and bitterness than anything else. https://t.co/n2f712OKIw — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

Plenty of people have routines that are not defendable. That’s not an argument against pointing out how these routines are awful and out of tune. But remember, we are interested because we wonder if down deep he has learned anything this past year. We wanted him to evolve. https://t.co/hHYr6Lde8l — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

Jamie Yuccas contributed to this report.