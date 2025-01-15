Los Angeles wildfires spark initial round of lawsuits against utilities

Around 50 arrests made in California wildfire zones as looters try to take advantage of blazes

As deadly wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles, attorneys representing those affected are headed to court, with multiple lawsuits alleging negligence by at least two public utilities in Southern California.

Southern California Edison is accused of failing to maintain power lines and other equipment, allegedly helping to spark the 14,000-acre Eaton fire that decimated Altadena neighborhoods before spreading to other communities, according to a lawsuit filed by McNicholas & McNicholas, Becker Law Group and Singleton Schreiber.

"This goes beyond a failure of responsibility; it is gross negligence in an area highly vulnerable to wildfires, especially with well-documented weather alerts and high wind risks," said Patrick McNicholas, an attorney at McNicholas & McNicholas. "We are committed to holding Southern California Edison accountable for their alleged negligence and to seeking justice for victims who have lost their homes, livelihoods and loved ones."

In an incident report sent to the California Public Utilities Commission, SoCal Edison disputed the claim that its equipment started the fire, citing "no interruptions or electrical or operational anomalies until more than one hour after the reported start time of the fire."

"To date, no fire agency has suggested that SCE's electric facilities were involved in the ignition or requested the removal and retention of any SCE equipment," SoCal Edison wrote in its report.

"SCE understands that a lawsuit related to the Eaton fire has been filed but has not yet been served with the complaint. SCE will review the complaint when it is received. The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation," said spokesperson for Southern California Edison.

Additionally, in a statement from last week, SoCal Edison said that the distribution lines immediately to the west of Eaton Cayon were energized well before the reported start time of the fire as part of its public safety power shutoff program.

"Our hearts remain with our communities during the devastating fires in Southern California and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time," the SoCal Edison spokesperson said.

Pacific Palisades

Separately, more than a dozen victims of the Pacific Palisades wildfire — the most destructive blaze in LA history — are suing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), alleging water supply failures added to the damage from the blaze.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of residents and a pizzeria owner in the stricken area, the complaint filed against the LADWP contends the country's biggest municipal utility should have kept water in the Santa Ynez Reservoir, which it contended had stood empty for nearly a year.

"The water supply system servicing Pacific Palisades failed miserably, leaving residents and firefighters with little to no water to fight the blaze," Roger Behle, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, said on Tuesday in a statement.

In defending the water system, LADWP cited "unprecedented and extreme water demand to fight the wildfire without aerial support" for the dearth of water pressure. Some hydrants in high elevations were affected, but the utility "immediately deployed water tankers" to back the firefighting efforts.

LADWP is initiating its own investigation "about water resiliency and how we can enhance our posture to respond to the impacts of climate change," the utility said in a statement.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fires across the LA area had killed at least 25 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures and charred more than 60 square miles. The largest by far — the Palisades and Eaton wildfires — continue to burn out of control, officials said.