Long-term CDs: 3 reasons to open one now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Opening a long-term CD may make sense if you think rates will drop soon. Getty Images

When it comes to smart personal financial decisions, timing is critical. The choice of when to buy a home, for example, could save you significant sums of money - or cost you a proportional amount. In today's current rate environment, with rates higher than they've been in years and inflation looming in the background, savers need to be smart about where they keep their money, too - and time their investments accordingly.

Fortunately, there are multiple savings vehicles currently available that can both protect and grow your funds. High-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CD), for example, are both offering exponentially higher interest rates than regular accounts. CDs, however, come with different terms (or lengths), which influences what you ultimately earn.

Long-term CDs, in particular, are especially attractive to open now. Below, we'll break down three major reasons why you should consider opening one now. Start by exploring your CD account options here to see how much more interest you could be earning.

3 reasons to open a long-term CD now

Here are three reasons you should look into opening a long-term CD now.

Interest rates may have peaked

Last week the Federal Reserve announced they were keeping interest rates unchanged, leaving them at a 5% to 5.25% benchmark. That announcement followed 10 rate hikes dating back to March 2022. While interest rates are unlikely to drop in the short term, they may have already peaked. This is arguably the best reason to open a long-term CD now.

By opening a CD with a term of three to five years, you can lock in a high rate and earn the interest on that rate for years to come - regardless of what happens in the larger rate environment during that time. So if rates stay where they are, or if they drop in the future, you'll still grow your savings at that higher rate.

See how much you could make with a long-term CD here now.

You want more predictability

The stock market can provide a great return on your investment. It can also wipe it all out in a bad year. Trillions in retirement savings were lost last year alone.

With this context, it's understandable if you want more reliability and predictability with your finances. A long-term CD can offer just that. Because you won't be able to withdraw from it without penalty, you'll be able to accurately budget how much you'll be earning each month and year. And that won't be affected by any economic factors outside your control. While the funds won't be readily available for use, that tradeoff may be worth it for you if you could secure some much-needed predictability.

You can take a ladder approach to earn more

What if you're not convinced the rate market has peaked? What if you think rates could rise yet again and you're concerned about locking your money away at the lower rate? If this is an issue for you, consider laddering your CDs so they expire at different times.

Lock in a long-term CD at today's high rates for five years for one amount. At the same time, open a short-term CD at a different rate with other funds. This will allow you to monitor the larger rate environment without totally losing access to your money. When the short-term CD expires, you can renew it or move the funds elsewhere. In the interim, the longer-term CD will continue earning interest at that higher rate.

Learn more about your CD rate options here now.

The bottom line

Today's rate climate is unlike anything we've seen in the recent past. That's why it's so important for savers to be careful and smartly time their investments as best they can. A long-term CD can help by providing security and greater returns on your bottom line.

Rates on these may have already peaked, making now an opportune time to lock in that higher figure. But long-term CDs have other benefits, too, like providing some much-needed predictability in an otherwise volatile rate environment. They can also be laddered against one another to give savers flexibility should rates rise again in the next few months.

Check your long-term CD options here now and start earning more interest today.