Local investigation round up: Airport security and safety

Here's a look at a few interesting investigations into airport security and safety from our CBS affiliates from around the country:

Paper: Fatigue Factored Into 14 Air Crashes Since 1993



Miami (WFOR) - WFOR in Miami has obtained a confidential internal white paper produced by the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association which dates back more than 2 years. According to the white paper: "14 accidents with 263 fatalities since 1993 with fatigue as a casual or contributing factor..." For more on the impact of worker fatigue in critical jobs, watch CBS Investigates' report from earlier this month: Key workers falling asleep worries safety experts

Delta Drug Ring Busted At Detroit Airport



Detroit (WWJ) - Apparently several Delta Airlines baggage handlers were moving more than just luggage. Federal authorities say they've arrested 8 former or current airport employees in a drug-smuggling investigation at Detroit Metro Airport.

Parking security issues found at Charlotte airport