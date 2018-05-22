Live: White House briefing May 22, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, May 22, 2018
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: In an Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Trump said suggested that the June 12 date for a meeting to discuss denuclearization with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may not happen. However, Mr. Trump did say that he believes North Korea is "serious" about denuclearization;
- Trump vs. the DOJ: Monday, President Trump met with top intelligence officials Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. From that meeting, the DOJ has asked the Inspector General to review "any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's or the Department of Justice's tactics concerning the Trump Campaign," according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Trump has suggested that either, or perhaps both, the FBI and DOJ spied on his presidential campaign;
- Journalists barred from EPA meeting: The Environmental Protection Agency barred reporters from attending a national summit on water contaminants, led by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Reporters from The Associated Press, CNN and other outlets were unable to attend the Tuesday morning meeting and one reporter says she was "forcibly removed."
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.