Live: White House briefing June 4, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, June 4, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Online: Watch live stream
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: The U.S.-North Korea summit is back on. The Trump administration is preparing for the meeting of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which is back on, scheduled for June 12, in Singapore;
- Trump pardoning himself: Mr. Trump believes he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself, according to a tweet. This means that the president believes he holds the sweeping authority to potentially pardon himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election;
- SCOTUS reaction: The Supreme Court justices voted 7-2 in a narrow ruling that a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple cannot be forced to do so. The Colorado baker refused to bake for the gay couple, citing his Christianity, which SCOTUS recognized as his personal religious freedom;
- Pruitt and the Trump Hotel mattress: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attempted to acquire a used mattress from the Trump Hotel and asked an EPA aide to track one down.
