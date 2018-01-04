Live: White House briefing January 4, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2018
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- DACA deal: In a meeting with GOP senators, President Trump said that any legislative solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for Dreamers "must secure the wall." He also said that the immigration system "fails Americans" and that chain migration is a "disaster;"
- Marijuana enforcement changes: Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a marijuana enforcement memo Thursday rescinding Obama administration guidance that allows states to legalize marijuana without federal intervention. The one-page memo clarifies that marijuana possession and distribution is against federal law;
- Bannon backlash: In an upcoming book by Michael Wolff,"Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon reportedly calls Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," according to the Guardian. President Trump responded to Bannon Wednesday afternoon, saying that when he was fired from the White House, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind" and is now threatening to sue him.