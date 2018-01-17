Live: White House briefing January 17, 2018

Last Updated Jan 17, 2018 1:06 PM EST
How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2018
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Jeff Flake: In a speech from the Senate floor Wednesday, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, called out President Trump, comparing him to Joseph Stalin. "It is for that reason that I rise today, to talk about the truth, and its relationship to democracy. For without truth, and a principled fidelity to truth and to shared facts, Mr. President, our democracy will not last," Flake said;
- Fake news: Mr. Trump says he will announce the "Fake News Awards" Wednesday evening, addressing what he sees as bias in the mainstream media and unfair coverage of his presidency;
- Government shutdown: Funding for the government runs out Friday January 19 if congressional Republicans and Democrats cannot reach a deal to fund the government. Democrats are pushing for the deal to potentially sustain funding to the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and ensure protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients;
- Steve Bannon: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was subpoenaed Tuesday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election after refusing to answer questions from the House Intelligence Committee regarding his time working for Mr. Trump. Bannon's lawyers were reportedly telling the White House what the committee was asking Bannon in real time.