Live: White House briefing May 30, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Who: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York-- as preparations continue for possible talks between the United States and North Korea, after President Trump canceled the June 12 summit in Singapore last week;
- "Roseanne" cancellation: Tuesday, after Roseanne Barr made racist comments on Twitter aimed at former President Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett, ABC canceled the "Roseanne" reboot, a show revered by Mr. Trump and his followers. The president responded to the show's cancellation for the first time Wednesday, saying Disney chief Bob Iger owed him an apology for "the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC." ABC's parent company is Disney. The president did not elaborate on what those statements were;
- Special counsel investigation: Special counsel Robert Mueller, whose team is tasked with investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is showing increased interest in Mr. Trump's interactions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation. Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wished he had chosen a different attorney general.
