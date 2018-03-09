Lisa Bonet says she's "not surprised" by allegations against Bill Cosby

NEW YORK — After years of headlines about Bill Cosby, Lisa Bonet has broken her silence about her former TV dad, saying she isn't surprised he's facing sexual misconduct allegations and claiming he gave off a "sinister" energy.

Bonet says in an interview with Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine that she wasn't aware of any inappropriate behavior by Cosby on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World" in the 1980s and early '90s, though she said she sensed "darkness."

"There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," she said.

Cosby faces a retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Prosecutors describe him as a serial predator.

Bonet and Cosby clashed over her starring in the R-rated "Angel Heart," which came out in 1987. Asked about Cosby's current situation, she says she "just leave(s) all that to karma and justice."

In 2014, when rape allegations started to build against Cosby, a Twitter account pretending to be Bonet posted, "According to the karma of past actions, one's destiny unfolds, even though everyone wants to be so lucky. Nothing stays in the dark 4ever!" Later, her representative said, "Lisa Bonet has no social media of any kind. Any posts made in her name were made by impersonators with unverified accounts. She also has no comment on the ongoing story."

In 2015, Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, told the Guardian, "She's just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else is, but I don't think she has any insight. It's news to her as well."