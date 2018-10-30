Lion Air plane crash: Possible location of fuselage found, officials say

A team searching for Indonesia's Lion Air Flight JT610 heard a "pinging sound" late Tuesday, possibly indicating they may have located part of the doomed airliner's fuselage off Jakarta's coast. The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, a plane put into service not long ago and is one of the company's most advanced planes, plunged into the Java Sea moments after takeoff early Monday.

There were 189 people on board and they are all presumed dead.

Indonesia's military chief has also reportedly said he believes the Flight JT610 has been found.

"We strongly believe that we have found a part of the fuselage of JT610," Hadi Tjahjanto told a local TV station in Indonesia.

"Pinger locators" are being used to try to locate the so-called "black boxes" containing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, according to the Reuters news agency.

"Yesterday afternoon, the team had heard a ping sound in a location at 35 meters depth," Haryo Satmiko, the deputy chief of

the national transport safety panel, told Reuters, referring to a depth of 115 feet.

Recovery crews in Indonesia have been finding bodies and debris over the last couple days, but the cause of Monday's crash is still unknown. Lion Air's president admitted the aircraft, delivered in August, had a "technical issue" in its previous flight Sunday but insisted the problem was fixed.

Late Tuesday, news of 13 more body bags have been sent for DNA analysis, bringing the total to 37 bags so far.

Indonesian transportation officials are looking into imposing sanctions on Lion Air operations following the fatal crash.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.