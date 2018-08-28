Lindsey Graham pays tribute to John McCain

Sen. Lindsey Graham is paying tribute to the late Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon. The two were close friends.

"I do not cry for a perfect man," Graham said. "I cry for a man who had honor and always was willing to admit to his imperfection."

McCain and Graham have been friends since the 1990s. McCain died at 81 Saturday, following a battle with brain cancer.

Graham listed some of his favorite jokes from McCain, known for speaking his mind.

"Humiliation and affection were constant companions. The more he humiliated you, the more he liked you," the South Carolina senator said on the Senate floor— adding that he had plenty of humiliation.

"I am going to miss these dumb jokes," Graham said with a smile.

Graham recalled McCain's concession speech as one of the most memorable moments of his long career.

"John taught us how to lose," Graham said. "When you go throughout the world, people remember his concession speech as much as anything else. There are so many countries where you can't afford to lose, cause they kill you. ... He healed the nation at a time he was hurt."

Graham said he cannot replace McCain. But he believes McCain's legacy lives on in Americans.

"I believe there's a little John McCain in all of us," he said. "And a little John McCain practiced by a lot of people can make this a really great nation."