Lindsay Lohan says some #MeToo accusers look "weak"

Lindsay Lohan is sparking controversy again, months after saying she felt sorry for Harvey Weinstein. This time, Lohan is saying that she believes the #MeToo movement can make women who speak out about sexual misconduct look "weak." She says her beef is when women take too long to come forward with their accusations.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," she said in an interview with The London Times. "You make it a real thing by making it a police report."

She continued and admitted that she might regret her words later: "I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women," she said.

Lohan also said that some accusers speak out to gain attention.

"You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention," she said. "That is taking away from the fact that it happened." The actress said that she has never been sexually harassed, but is "very supportive of women."

In October, Lohan caught flak after she posted Instagram Stories about her support for Weinstein in wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on," she said, adding: "He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together. So I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up." At the time, she also said that his ex, Georgina Chapman, should stand by him. Lohan later deleted the posts.