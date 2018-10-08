Limo in New York crash "not supposed to be on the road," governor says

The limo in the crash that killed 20 in upstate New York failed an inspection last month and was not supposed to be on the road, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. He said the vehicle failed a New York Department of Transportation (DOT) inspection last month and "was not supposed to be on the road."

Twenty people were killed in the crash, including 17 passengers, two pedestrians and the limo driver.

Cuomo added that the driver did not have "appropriate driver's license to be operating that vehicle."

He said the company, Prestige Limousine, "has a lot to answer for."

