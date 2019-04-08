Lime removes scooters from Lubbock's streets before NCAA championship

Lime has pulled its fleet of shared electric scooters and bikes from the streets of Lubbock, Texas, in anticipation of the NCAA championship game between the Texas Tech University and the University of Virginia -- after fans were seen burning scooters to celebrate Texas' win over Michigan State Saturday. Images shared on social media show revelers building a bonfire of scooters and setting vehicles ablaze -- acts that the mayor of Lubbock, where Texas Tech is located, condemned as "unfortunate."

Scooters on fire .. current situation in LUBBOCK Posted by Shawn Thomas on Saturday, April 6, 2019

"While we too are excited and proud of Texas Tech's victory and tournament run, we also share the city of Lubbock's concerns for public safety. In anticipation of tonight's big game, we have pulled our fleet from the streets before it commenced, and will re-deploy scooters after activities subside early Tuesday morning," the company said in a statement to CBS News.

The fans are believed to have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, and suspects are expected to be charged, police said, according to reports.

Texas Tech upset Michigan State on Thursday to secure a place in the finals against Virginia. The championship game will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Monday night at 9:20 p.m Eastern Daylight Time.