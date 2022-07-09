2 arrested in California after lighting a man on fire during an argument, police say

Two people were arrested after lighting a man on fire on Thursday night, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, both of Sanger, were booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted murder, arson and conspiracy charges after police say Castillo poured gasoline on a man and lit him on fire.

The situation unfolded around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Sanger officers responded to the 700 block of Faller Avenue regarding an injured person. When they arrived, officers spoke to a man who suffered severe burns to his upper body. The man told the officers a woman set him on fire while he was at Sanger Park in the 400 block of Academy Avenue. Due to the severity of his burns, EMS took him to an area hospital immediately.

The police department's community video surveillance system captured the crime occurring at around 8:30 p.m. Investigators used video surveillance and witness statements to identify Castillo and Hawkins as suspects.

The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto his body. She and the victim appeared to argue before Castillo sparked a lighter and lit the victim on fire. Further investigation revealed that Hawkins provided the accelerant to Castillo.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.