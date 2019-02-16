Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy's younger sister, has died at 85

Lee Radziwill, a fashion icon, socialite and younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died Friday in New York, a family friend confirmed to CBS News. She was 85.

Radziwill, who was born Caroline Lee Bouvier, worked as an actress, interior designer and the special events coordinator for Giorgio Armani, Women's Wear Daily reported.

Mathilde Favier, the public relations director for Christian Dior, confirmed her friend's death. She remembered Lee Radziwill on Instagram.

Lee Radziwill attends an event at New York City's Museum of Modern Art on July 15, 2015. Jim Spellman/Getty

"She, being great friend with my uncle Gilles, introduced me to the father of my kids, she witnessed our wedding, we gave her first name to our daughter Heloise-Lee," Favier wrote.

"She was tough and severe, but she was also sad and lonely and certainly one of the most elegant and tasteful lady on earth, always so keen on details and knowing to adapt herself to any circumstances. She teached me a lot."