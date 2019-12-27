Young girl from Delta flight dies from medical emergency at LAX

A young girl died who was on a Delta Air Lines flight died at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening after suffering a medical emergency, authorities said. According to Delta, flight 2423 from L.A. to Seattle returned to LAX shortly after takeoff due to a medical emergency on board.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics said they "responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help."

A Delta Air Lines plane that had a young girl on board who suffered a medical emergency on the evening of December 26, 2019 is seen at an LAX terminal after returning to the airport. CBS Los Angeles

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, reports CBS Los Angeles. It wasn't clear how old she was, what the nature of the medical emergency was or whether she died on the plane or in the terminal.

Delta said it was "working to reaccomodate customers to their final destination."