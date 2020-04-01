"I would give anything to see you again": Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle one year after his death

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner, shared an emotional tribute to the late rapper on Tuesday, the first anniversary of his death. "Time is deceptive," she wrote. "The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again."

"I stand strong because of you," she continued. "Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late-night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing, last March. The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested and charged with murder. Holder has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

London, who shares a 3-year-old son with Hussle, said she's been able to stay strong thanks to prayer and family support. "Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and God's Grace and Mercy have carried me this far," she wrote.

The 35-year-old actress promised to carry her pain with purpose. "I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me," she said.

Earlier this year, Nipsey Hussle was celebrated at the 2020 Grammy Awards with a touching tribute alongside basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.