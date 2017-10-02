GoFundMe campaign for Las Vegas victims soars to $2M

An online fundraising campaign for victims of the Las Vegas shooting has raised more than $1 million.

The GoFundMe page goal is $2.5 million and donations started to pour hours after Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County, Nevada, Board of County Commissioners, which includes Las Vegas, started the fund Monday. Donors contributed more than $2 million as of 8:45 p.m. ET.

"I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community & beyond. We need more donations, every penny will be put to use," Sisolak said in a post on Twitter.

Sisolak, who said he started the fund with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, pledged the first $10,000, he said on Twitter.

Las Vegas, in Clark County, is governed by a seven-member County Commission that is elected from geographic districts on a partisan basis for staggered four-year terms, according to the website.

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 527 as thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, Lombardo said Monday.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.