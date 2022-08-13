2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"

Las Vegas slammed with another major flash flood as vehicles thread through water

The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino.

A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters removing debris from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area where a person died about midnight despite being pulled by firefighters from floodwaters, Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels said. The Clark County coroner did not immediately report the identities or causes of death in either case.

Water also flowed through a parking structure flood channel near The Linq hotel and High Roller observation wheel, and social media posts showed water leaking from the ceiling onto gambling tables at the Planet Hollywood resort.

You’re not going to believe this, but I’m not sure if it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside. @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/7LOI1kkcb1 — Sean Sable (@SeanSable) August 12, 2022

"I'm not sure if it's raining more inside @PHVegas or outside," wrote one person on Twitter, along with video from the resort.

No other injuries were reported. Officials with Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of both properties, did not immediately respond to messages about damage.

The overnight storm was similar to another that swept through Las Vegas two weeks earlier, late July 28.

Friday dawned to clear skies, but the National Weather Service reported thunderstorms by afternoon north and east of the Las Vegas Valley. It said heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds would be possible with any storms.

In this photo provided by Dakota Snider, a thunderstorm is seen from Highway 159 over Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Dakota Snider / AP

A flash flood watch was in effect through the day for southern Nevada and neighboring counties: Mohave in northwest Arizona and San Bernardino in California.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in some areas west of the Las Vegas Strip and near the city of Kingman in northwest Arizona.

One gauge in Arizona's Hualapai Mountains logged almost 2.5 inches of rain on Thursday, Planz said, and some Mohave County desert roads prone to flash flooding became impassible because of running water.

Social media video showed water above hubcaps of cars in some Las Vegas intersections and washing into the doorway stairs of a bus plowing through flooding.

Winds were not a widespread factor late Thursday, but the weather service recorded a gust of 64 mph at North Las Vegas Airport. No damage was reported.

Planz said 0.58 inch of rain was recorded at the official measuring spot at Harry Reid International Airport, bringing the total to 1.28 inches during the June 15 to Sept. 30 monsoon season.

"That makes this the wettest monsoon season in ten years," the weather service said over a Tweet chart labeled "Restless 2022 Monsoon." It tallied 3.63 inches of summer rain in the region in 2012, but only a trace in 2020.

⛈️ With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28" of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we've still got a month and a half left to add to our total! #VegasWeather ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qIDn5RZWiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

The Las Vegas area usually receives about 4.2 inches of rain per year.

Planz said forecasts call for more storms through next week, fueled by warm air and moisture drawn north from the Gulf of California.

"There's really no sign of the monsoon letting up anytime soon, so we're going to continue to see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening," Planz said.