Live: Larry Nassar being confronted by victims at sentencing hearing's second day

More powerful testimony will take place Wednesday as sexual abuse victims and their families confront former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. The sentencing hearing for Nassar began Tuesday in a Michigan courtroom.

He has pleaded guilty to molestation. Nearly 100 women and girls plan to share their stories. Some of their accounts may be graphic.

USA Gymnastics has encouraged Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney and other abuse victims to testify. Under a settlement agreement, Maroney technically could face a six-figure fine for speaking out, but on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics said it will not seek any money from her.

Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of up to 125 years for Nassar. A federal judge has already sentenced him to 60 years in prison in a separate child pornography case.