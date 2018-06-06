Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow holds a press briefing on the G7 conference from the White House Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Larry Kudlow holds briefing on G7 conference
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow holds a press briefing on the G7 conference from the White House Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.
CBS News Nation Tracker poll finds early 2 in 3 Americans think the nation's economy is in good shape
Co-writer Mark Salter talks about the themes of the latest memoir by the 81-year-old Arizona senator, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer