Larry King moved out of ICU amid coronavirus battle

Veteran talk show host Larry King, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the "Larry King Live" interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

As CBS News previously reported, King has had a number of health scares in recent years, including suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2019. King was in a coma for several weeks after undergoing a heart procedure that same year. He had a heart attack in 1987 and has also battled prostate and lung cancer.

Caroline Linton contributed reporting.