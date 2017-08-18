Lamborghini revs up its fastest supercar

Carmel Valley, Calif. -- Like all great supercars, the Lamborghini Aventador S looks like it's speeding even standing still.

The Aventador S, a souped-up version of the Italian automaker's flagship car, can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under three seconds. The S model also comes outfitted with the latest technology, a basic requirement these days even for exotic sports cars.

"Normally a young customer -- a customer, who would like to show himself -- he's not scared to show himself, but he's also a guy who's very well informed about technology because this car is full of technology," Lamborghini's Federico Foschini told CBS News.

Jerry

While it's not the fastest car on the market -- that title belongs to Bugatti's Veyron Supersport, which can reach a top speed of 267 mph and jet from 0 to 60 in 2.4 seconds -- the carbon-fiber Aventador S still packs a punch. Its V12 engine, hand-built at Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognes, Italy, generates 740 horsepower and produces a top speed of 217 miles per hour.

The Aventador S isn't all brute force, also coming with some refinements. That includes a new four-wheel steering system, always helpful with parallel parking; heated seats; digitial dashboard; and Apple's CarPlay audio system.

Lamborghini

Not surprising for a supercar, the Aventador S guzzles fuel: It gets an estimated 11 miles per gallon in the city and 18 on the highway.

Starting price tag? A cool $417,0000. Fingers-crossed on winning this weekend's $510 million Powerball Jackpot.