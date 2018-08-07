Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency in December

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is heading to Las Vegas for a residency in December and offering fans two kinds of shows. The singer announced Tuesday that she will kick off the first of 27 performances at the Park Theater on Dec. 28. "Lady Gaga Enigma" will highlight the pop star's biggest and upbeat hits, while "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano" will feature more stripped-down songs. Tickets go on sale Aug. 13.

In a statement, Gaga said she can't wait to share the performance with her fans and the city.

"We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music," she said.

Gaga, 32, has won six Grammy Awards and is best known for her dance-pop hits like "Poker Face" and "Born This Way." She also released a jazz album with Tony Bennett.

Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International, said working with Gaga has been one of the highlights of his career. "What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular," Hornbuckle said in a statement.

Gaga will star in the remake of "A Star Is Born" alongside Bradley Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the film. It opens in U.S. theaters on Oct. 5.