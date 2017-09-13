Lady Gaga opens up about having fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga revealed on Twitter that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by chronic pain and fatigue. The singer said she will talk more about her struggle with fibromyalgia in her upcoming Netflix documentary "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two."

The singer tweeted that she wants to connect with others who also have fibromyalgia. She wrote, "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it."

When one fan responded that Gaga's tweet allowed people to talk openly about their fibromyalgia, she tweeted, "I am praying that more and more people come forward and we can all share what helps/hurts so we can help each other."

Gaga also added that she has been figuring out what works for her. "Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths."

The Mayo Clinic describes fibromyalgia as "a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues."

Gaga announced her documentary in August. The film follows Gaga over eight months as she spends time with close friends and family members and works on and releases her 2016 album "Joanne."

The pop star released several teasers on Twitter and Instagram, including one that shows her at a doctor's office.

"So, phase one, let's try to get you out of this intense pain that's in your face where you feel like you're running from a tiger all the time," the doctor says as Gaga sits in a hospital gown. "I know there's a component of psych that Dr. Modeer is working on. Phase two, let's try to get the muscles to reeducate. Phase three we'll try to get the blood spinning to try to cause regeneration."

"Five Foot Two" premieres on Netflix on Sept. 22.