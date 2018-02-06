"Lady Doritos"? Not happening, PepsiCo says

NEW YORK — Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves anytime this century. PepsiCo (PEP), the company behind the cheesy chips, denied on Tuesday that it was developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women, after widespread online speculation that it was.

Are "lady Doritos" real?

The phrase "lady Doritos" trended on social media after PepsiCo's longtime CEO, Indra Nooyi, said on a podcast that unlike men, women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.

"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," Nooyi said in an interview on the Freakonomics podcast. "They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

What if Lady Doritos are just regular Doritos but when a woman buys a bag she only gets 77% of the chips a guy would.#LadyDoritos — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 6, 2018

WE DO NOT WANT: #LadyDoritos

Lady Laxatives

Lady Power Tools

Lady Shavers

Little Lady Lego

Lady Wages WE DO WANT: Lady Prime Minister

Lady Leaders

Lady Pope pic.twitter.com/7W8nmvIhfd — Julia Baird (@bairdjulia) February 6, 2018

Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women. "Women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

But the interpretation of her comments to mean that female-friendly Doritos were on the way were "inaccurate," PepsiCo said.

"We already have Doritos for women — they're called Doritos," the company said in a statement Tuesday.