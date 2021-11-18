Kyle Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberations after asking to re-watch video

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are beginning their third day of deliberations Thursday morning, after completing a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

They spent about 45 minutes on Wednesday reviewing video evidence from the case, and issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to again call for a mistrial.

Prosecutors said jurors should be able to watch any of the videos of the shootings as many times as they want, but defense attorneys objected to allowing the jury to view drone video of Rittenhouse shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, CBS Chicago reports.

The defense team is seeking a mistrial over that video, claiming prosecutors provided them with a lower quality version of the video, which was improper. Rittenhouse's attorney, Corey Chirafisi, said the defense would have approached things differently if it received better video footage earlier. They said they are asking for "a level, fair playing field."

Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks about how the jury will view video during deliberations in Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 17, 2021. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP

The judge overseeing the case, Bruce Schroeder, didn't immediately rule on the mistrial request — the defense's second mistrial motion in a week.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

A total of 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.