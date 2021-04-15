Kristin Cavallari shares how to support mom-owned businesses for Mother's Day

She became a reality star when she was just a teen. But now, Kristin Cavallari is a mom of three and entrepreneur, who's helping support women just like herself.

Cavallari became the founder and CEO of jewelry company Uncommon James in 2017, and now also runs Uncommon Beauty and Little James Clothing. She says being a mom and entrepreneur is "not for the faint of heart."

"It can be a real struggle at times balancing being a mom and owning your own business," Cavallari told CBS News.

She said talking to other mom entrepreneurs helped her find balance. "Getting tips and tricks from them on what worked and what didn't work was really helpful for me," she said.

"I think it's important to have people in your corner who know what you're going through for those tough times – or those really exciting times too," she continued. "I mean, just to be able to share that excitement and have other people be excited for you as well."

Now, Cavallari is supporting other mom-owned businesses alongside snack company Lorissa's Kitchen. The company has released "Lorissa's List," a Mother's Day gift guide that features businesses owned by mothers across the U.S. and in multiple industries – so you can buy for moms, from moms.

"I'm really excited about this list they're doing, Lorissa's List," Cavallari said. "So, it is a bunch of mom-owned small business and as a 'mompreneur,' I'm excited to be able to put a spotlight on some of these mom-owned business and support each other."

Forty-one moms are on the list, with businesses ranging from fitness apparel and equipment, to handcrafted pet supplies, to home decor.

Women chosen to be on the list will also receive tools to grow their businesses, get advice from Lorissa's Kitchen founder Lorissa Link and get access to HeyMama, a community of women designed for networking and support.

"I think it's important that women in general, but especially moms, support each other and that you have a good support system, because what I have found is that sharing some of the hardships with other 'mompreneurs,' it makes you feel like you're not alone in all of this," Cavallari said.

"Surrounding yourself with other mom entrepreneurs — or even just business owners — and sharing your stories and helping each other out, I think, is really important," she continued. "I think it's important to celebrate your milestones and your success."