Kristen Wiig to star in Apple's first TV comedy

Kristen Wiig is to star in a new TV comedy for Apple. The untitled 10-episode show will be Apple's first half-hour comedy, CNET reports. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wiig will serve as an executive producer along with Reese Witherspoon, Colleen McGuinness of "30 Rock" and Lauren Neustadter. McGuinness created the series and serves as showrunner.

The project is based on Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming short-story collection, "You Think It, I'll Say It." The series will mark Wiig's first regular role on TV since "Saturday Night Live," which she left in 2012.

Wiig has focused her attention on movies since "SNL," starring in "Ghostbusters" and "Bridesmaids." She has occasionally appeared on TV shows like "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" and "The Last Man on Earth."

The untitled Apple project will join two other TV shows produced by Witherspoon on Apple. Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will star in an untitled morning show drama, and Octavia Spencer will star in true crime drama "Are You Sleeping," also produced by Witherspoon.

CNET reports it's not yet clear how viewers will be able to watch the Apple shows, though rumors of an eventual subscription streaming service abound.

As for Apple's other scripted series, Steven Spielberg is producing an "Amazing Stories" reboot and Ronald D. Moore, of "Battlestar Galactica," has created space drama "See" for the tech giant.