Apple to reboot Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories"

Apple has reportedly reached a deal to reboot Steven Spielberg's 1980s TV show "Amazing Stories" with his company, Amblin Television, and Universal Television. Bryan Fuller will helm the new show.

The sci-fi and horror show is reportedly set to join the company's lineup of original shows, reports Variety.

The original anthology series ran from 1985 to 1987, earning 12 Emmy nominations and five awards. Many were directed by esteemed artists, including Spielberg himself, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood and more. Actors in the series included Patrick Swayze, John Lithgow and Harvey Keitel.

"It's wonderful to be reunited with our colleagues Zack [Van Amburg] and Jamie [Erlicht] in their new capacity at Apple," said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment in a statement. "We love being at the forefront of Apple's investment in scripted programming, and can't think of a better property than Spielberg's beloved 'Amazing Stories' franchise with the genius of Bryan Fuller at the helm and more exciting creative partnerships to come."

Apple is reportedly spending $1 billion on new entertainment content over the next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.