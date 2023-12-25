King Charles, in 2023 Christmas address, urges people to care for each other and the Earth

Britain's King Charles III spoke of the importance of human kindness and urged people to care for one another and our planet in his annual Christmas address. He and other members of the royal family gathered at their estate in Sandringham for their traditional holiday celebration.

It was Charles' second Christmas message since he became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022, and the first since his coronation ceremony last May.

King Charles III poses during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 7, 2023 in London. Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

In remarks filmed at Buckingham Palace earlier this month and broadcast Monday across the U.K. and Commonwealth nations, he spoke of remembering "those who are no longer with us" and praised "those whose work of caring for others continues, even on this special day."

"Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another — going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do," he said.

He did not mention other members of the royal family by name, but made one point on behalf of himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, saying they were delighted that members of a "selfless army" of community volunteers were able to join them at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Service, he said, "lies at the heart of the Christmas story," and is a value "all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves."

In addition to serving one other, King Charles, a longtime environmentalist, said humanity is called upon to care for all of Creation.

"We care for the Earth for the sake of our children's children," he said. "During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share."

Royal family's Christmas in photos

King Charles, Queen Camilla and others in the royal family attended services Christmas morning at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, the estate in Norfolk where they traditionally spend the holiday.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Dec. 25, 2023. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, walked right behind Charles and Camilla and greeted well-wishers who lined the path. The king's younger son, Harry, and wife Megan, who now live in California, were not present.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas morning church service in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2023. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Prince Andrew made an appearance with the royal family despite the scandal surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the legal settlement he reached over allegations of sex abuse last year.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also joined the family for the walk to church this Christmas — her first time doing so in over 30 years, BBC News reported. She was treated for breast cancer earlier this year. Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands attended as well.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York arrive for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2023. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Left to right: Britain's Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and cousin Mia Tindall arrive for the royal family's traditional Christmas Day service at St .Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2023. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending Christmas morning church services in Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2023. Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the royal family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Dec. 25, 2023. CHRIS RADBURN / REUTERS

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, attend the royal family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, on Dec. 25, 2023. CHRIS RADBURN / REUTERS

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall attend the royal family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Dec. 25, 2023. CHRIS RADBURN / REUTERS