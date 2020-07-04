Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus while in South Dakota

The girlfriend of President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, CBS News has confirmed. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Donald Trump Jr., had traveled to South Dakota to see the president's Fourth of July speech and fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who serves as a top surrogate for the president, are isolating themselves and have canceled public events, according to Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee. A source told CBS News the couple did not travel to South Dakota on Air Force One and were not in direct contact with the president.

According to a cached invitation page, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle headlined a fundraiser in Rapid City Thursday night.

In a statement to CBS News, Gor said: "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic."

In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., walks with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after traveling to Florida, with President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci / AP

Guilfoyle is at least the third person close to the president to test positive for COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive in May.

Nearly 130,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 this year.